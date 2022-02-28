Army Sgt. Grover Reports for Duty as USU's Newest Facility Dog

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) facility dog program recently expanded with the addition of an enthusiastic two-year-old Labrador retriever named Grover. Grover officially reported for duty at USU during an enlistment ceremony on campus Feb. 28, where he was made an Army sergeant and combat medic in honor of the role and contributions of enlisted personnel at the university. (video by Lisa Reed, USU)