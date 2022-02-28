The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) facility dog program recently expanded with the addition of an enthusiastic two-year-old Labrador retriever named Grover. Grover officially reported for duty at USU during an enlistment ceremony on campus Feb. 28, where he was made an Army sergeant and combat medic in honor of the role and contributions of enlisted personnel at the university. (video by Lisa Reed, USU)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 10:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834012
|VIRIN:
|220228-D-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108850000
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Sgt. Grover Reports for Duty as USU's Newest Facility Dog, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT