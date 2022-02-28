Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Sgt. Grover Reports for Duty as USU's Newest Facility Dog

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Uniformed Services University

    The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) facility dog program recently expanded with the addition of an enthusiastic two-year-old Labrador retriever named Grover. Grover officially reported for duty at USU during an enlistment ceremony on campus Feb. 28, where he was made an Army sergeant and combat medic in honor of the role and contributions of enlisted personnel at the university. (video by Lisa Reed, USU)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 10:02
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Sgt. Grover Reports for Duty as USU's Newest Facility Dog, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Facility Dog

    Uniformed Services University

