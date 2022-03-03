Exercise Cold Response 22 - Bodo Community Outreach Event

U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force volunteer to provide instruction on Brazilian Jiu-jitsu techniques to Jiu-jitsu students living in Bodo, Norway, during a community outreach event during Exercise Cold Response 22, March 3, 2022. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Megan Roses and Lance Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda)
