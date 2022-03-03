Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Cold Response 22 - Bodo Community Outreach Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BODO, NORWAY

    03.03.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force volunteer to provide instruction on Brazilian Jiu-jitsu techniques to Jiu-jitsu students living in Bodo, Norway, during a community outreach event during Exercise Cold Response 22, March 3, 2022. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Megan Roses and Lance Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 07:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834005
    VIRIN: 220303-M-AK118-1001
    Filename: DOD_108849946
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: BODO, NO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cold Response 22 - Bodo Community Outreach Event, by LCpl Aziza Kamuhanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Outreach
    Cold Response
    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
    CR22
    ColdResponse22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT