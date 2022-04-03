Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th OG Tail Flash Maiden Sortie

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Operations Group Heritage Tail Flash was recently flown by Col. Wesley "Viper" Hales for it's inaugural flight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 03:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833988
    VIRIN: 220304-F-PS661-775
    Filename: DOD_108849792
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th OG Tail Flash Maiden Sortie, by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Viper
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Maintainers
    8th MXG
    8th OG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT