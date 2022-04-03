8th Operations Group Heritage Tail Flash was recently flown by Col. Wesley "Viper" Hales for it's inaugural flight.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 03:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833988
|VIRIN:
|220304-F-PS661-775
|Filename:
|DOD_108849792
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th OG Tail Flash Maiden Sortie, by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT