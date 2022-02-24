Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMF Spotlight – WGCDR Karina Chipman

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220224-N-ZA692-1001
    Meet Wing Commander Karina Chipman from the New Zealand Air Force. She joined the military 19 years ago and currently serves as Combined Maritime Forces's chief air coordination element. Watch this feature to learn more about why she serves and New Zealand Defence Force's contribution to CMF.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 06:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833987
    VIRIN: 220224-N-ZA692-1001
    Filename: DOD_108849787
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: MANAMA, BH 

    5th Fleet
    C5F
    CMFspotlight

