CMF Spotlight – WGCDR Karina Chipman

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833987" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220224-N-ZA692-1001

Meet Wing Commander Karina Chipman from the New Zealand Air Force. She joined the military 19 years ago and currently serves as Combined Maritime Forces's chief air coordination element. Watch this feature to learn more about why she serves and New Zealand Defence Force's contribution to CMF.