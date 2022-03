U.S. Marines Conduct Norwegian Bandvagn 206 Lift

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Landing Support Battalion, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, II Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a lift with a Norwegian Bandvagn 206 in preparation for Exercise Cold Response 2022, Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 28, 2022. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)