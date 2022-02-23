1 Minute AFN Europe news package about the relationship between the 2nd SFAB and Senegalese military.
|02.23.2022
|03.09.2022 01:09
|Package
|833977
|220223-A-IP596-1007
|DOD_108849722
|00:01:00
|DAKAR, SN
|0
|0
This work, 220308-VIC_AFNE_2nd SFAB and Senegal relationships, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
