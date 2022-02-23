Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220308-VIC_AFNE_Senegal deployment ceremony

    THIES, SENEGAL

    02.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    1 minute AFN Europe news package about a Military flag Ceremony in Senegal, Africa and the 2nd SFAB.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 01:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833976
    VIRIN: 220223-A-IP596-1006
    Filename: DOD_108849721
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: THIES, SN 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220308-VIC_AFNE_Senegal deployment ceremony, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Senegal
    Partnership
    AFN Vicenza
    2nd SFAB
    #SFABAfrica

