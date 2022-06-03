Marine Corps Trials Cycling Competition

U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment participate in a cycling event during the 2022 Marine Corps Trials (MCT) on Camp Pendleton, California, March 6, 2022. The MCT is as an opportunity for recovering Service members to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 17:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833958
|VIRIN:
|220307-M-UV498-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108849375
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
