    Marine Corps Trials Cycling Competition

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bradley Ahrens, Cpl. Mackenzie Binion and Cpl. Alexandra Munoz

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment participate in a cycling event during the 2022 Marine Corps Trials (MCT) on Camp Pendleton, California, March 6, 2022. The MCT is as an opportunity for recovering Service members to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 17:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833958
    VIRIN: 220307-M-UV498-3001
    Filename: DOD_108849375
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    USMC
    Cycling
    Marines
    MCT
    wounded warrior Regiment

