    March 2022 No Slack in No Time

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by Maj. Nikki Jackson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 173rd Fighter Wing shares the latest updates for the last quarter at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. In the broadcast highlights include Team Kingsley hospital support activation, the Eagle II missile live fire test, F-15 training mission continuation, and a new computer system used by the HEAT team to evaluate a runners stride and gate.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 17:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 

    F-15
    Eagle
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Innovation
    Team Kingsley
    No Slack in No Time

