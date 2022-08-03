March 2022 No Slack in No Time

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 173rd Fighter Wing shares the latest updates for the last quarter at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. In the broadcast highlights include Team Kingsley hospital support activation, the Eagle II missile live fire test, F-15 training mission continuation, and a new computer system used by the HEAT team to evaluate a runners stride and gate.