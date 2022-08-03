The 173rd Fighter Wing shares the latest updates for the last quarter at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. In the broadcast highlights include Team Kingsley hospital support activation, the Eagle II missile live fire test, F-15 training mission continuation, and a new computer system used by the HEAT team to evaluate a runners stride and gate.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 17:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|833957
|VIRIN:
|220308-Z-F3914-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108849369
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, March 2022 No Slack in No Time, by Maj. Nikki Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
