Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Video By Illinois Army National Guard Pfc. Destiny Medrano)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 16:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833953
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-FC392-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_108849293
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|NOME, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Medical B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
