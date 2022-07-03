Florida coastlines are subject to erosion due to human and natural causes, leaving communities, infrastructure and the beach ecosystem vulnerable to coastal storms and flooding. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District, has been working to find nature-based solutions to play a role in engineering resilience and managing risks. USACE strives to engineer with nature to reduce the impacts caused by coastal storms, flooding, erosion and climate change. Jacksonville District chief of water resources engineering branch, Jason Engle discusses the impacts of Coastal Storm Risks and using nature based engineering solutions.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 16:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833952
|VIRIN:
|220307-A-AZ289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108849287
|Length:
|00:06:03
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTIC BEACH, FL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT PIERCE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
