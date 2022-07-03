Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineering Resilience

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Florida coastlines are subject to erosion due to human and natural causes, leaving communities, infrastructure and the beach ecosystem vulnerable to coastal storms and flooding. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District, has been working to find nature-based solutions to play a role in engineering resilience and managing risks. USACE strives to engineer with nature to reduce the impacts caused by coastal storms, flooding, erosion and climate change. Jacksonville District chief of water resources engineering branch, Jason Engle discusses the impacts of Coastal Storm Risks and using nature based engineering solutions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833952
    VIRIN: 220307-A-AZ289-1001
    Filename: DOD_108849287
    Length: 00:06:03
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: ATLANTIC BEACH, FL, US
    Hometown: FORT PIERCE, FL, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, US
    Hometown: NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineering Resilience, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Flooding
    erosion
    erosion mitigation
    Coastlines
    USACE Jacksonville District
    EWN
    USACE South Atlantic Division
    Coastal Storms
    Nature based engineering

