video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833952" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Florida coastlines are subject to erosion due to human and natural causes, leaving communities, infrastructure and the beach ecosystem vulnerable to coastal storms and flooding. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District, has been working to find nature-based solutions to play a role in engineering resilience and managing risks. USACE strives to engineer with nature to reduce the impacts caused by coastal storms, flooding, erosion and climate change. Jacksonville District chief of water resources engineering branch, Jason Engle discusses the impacts of Coastal Storm Risks and using nature based engineering solutions.