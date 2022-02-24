Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Video By Illinois Army National Guard Pfc. Destiny Medrano)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 16:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833951
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-FC392-1212
|Filename:
|DOD_108849286
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Firefighter B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
