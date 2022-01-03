Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers unload humvees for Arctic Edge 22

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, unload humvees from a C-17A Globemaster III in preparation for Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 1, 2022. Arctic Edge is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 19:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833948
    VIRIN: 220301-F-LN908-7001
    Filename: DOD_108849263
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers unload humvees for Arctic Edge 22, by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    AlaskanCommand
    ARCTICEDGE22
    AE22
    ArcticSecurity

