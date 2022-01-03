U.S. Soldiers unload humvees for Arctic Edge 22

U.S. Army Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, unload humvees from a C-17A Globemaster III in preparation for Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 1, 2022. Arctic Edge is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 19:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833948
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-LN908-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108849263
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
