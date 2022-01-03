Fort Sill has two new Department of the Army civilians on the workforce from the Army Fellows Program. The program is a planned development through a blending of progressive and sequential work assignments, formal training, and self-development.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 15:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833946
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-GO806-844
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108849175
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Fellows Program, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT