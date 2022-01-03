Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Fellows Program

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill has two new Department of the Army civilians on the workforce from the Army Fellows Program. The program is a planned development through a blending of progressive and sequential work assignments, formal training, and self-development.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 15:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833946
    VIRIN: 220301-A-GO806-844
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108849175
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Fellows Program, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    career
    recruitment
    Fort Sill
    workforce
    civilians
    Army Fellows

