    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 CBIRF Training B-Roll

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Pfc. Xzavier Marte 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Video by Illinois Army National Guard Soldier Pfc. Xzavier Marte )

    FYSA: DURING THIS TRAINING ITERATION, PROTECTIVE GLOVES WERE NOT USED DUE TO RESOURCE CONSTRAINTS DURING THE EXERCISE.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 15:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833945
    VIRIN: 220308-A-HB480-001
    Filename: DOD_108849168
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 CBIRF Training B-Roll, by PFC Xzavier Marte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic
    JointTraining
    NationalGuard
    ArcticReady
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22

