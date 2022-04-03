Sword Athena Intro and Call to Action

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Katherine Emerson and Capt. Elizabeth Tiwari, leads for Sword Athena, call for ACC Airmen to submit ideas for the 2022 conference. The conference is held at Joint Base Langley-Eustis on 28 March to 2 April.The Sword Athena program is focused on reducing barriers to readiness for female service members and improving the lives of military families.