    Sword Athena Intro and Call to Action

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Maj. Katherine Emerson and Capt. Elizabeth Tiwari, leads for Sword Athena, call for ACC Airmen to submit ideas for the 2022 conference. The conference is held at Joint Base Langley-Eustis on 28 March to 2 April.The Sword Athena program is focused on reducing barriers to readiness for female service members and improving the lives of military families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 16:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 833941
    VIRIN: 220304-F-JG883-288
    Filename: DOD_108849121
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: VA, US

    TAGS

    change
    ACC
    family
    ideas
    Sword Athena

