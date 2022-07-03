Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Women's Day

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Video by Spc. Ruby Torres 

    4th Infantry Division

    This video was created to celebrate Women’s International Day (March 8) an annual celebration all across the world to commemorate women everywhere. In this video we spotlight some of our Fourth Infantry Division female soldiers and their different military occupational specialties. (U.S Army video by Spc. Ruby Torres)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833921
    VIRIN: 210625-A-RT155-002
    Filename: DOD_108848964
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    This work, International Women's Day, by SPC Ruby Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

