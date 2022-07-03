International Women's Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video was created to celebrate Women’s International Day (March 8) an annual celebration all across the world to commemorate women everywhere. In this video we spotlight some of our Fourth Infantry Division female soldiers and their different military occupational specialties. (U.S Army video by Spc. Ruby Torres)