This video was created to celebrate Women’s International Day (March 8) an annual celebration all across the world to commemorate women everywhere. In this video we spotlight some of our Fourth Infantry Division female soldiers and their different military occupational specialties. (U.S Army video by Spc. Ruby Torres)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 13:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833921
|VIRIN:
|210625-A-RT155-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108848964
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, International Women's Day, by SPC Ruby Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
