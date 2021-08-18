Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Farrier Firefighting School NAVSTA Norfolk

    08.18.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Casavant 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    210818-N-ZV473-067 (NORFOLK, Va.) Naval Station Norfolk's Farrier Firefighting School trains Sailors daily on proper shipboard firefighting and safety measures. This video was produced for Naval Station Norfolk's Virtual Fleet Fest 2021. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant/ released)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:02:56
