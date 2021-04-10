211004-N-ZV473-942 (NORFOLK, Va.) Naval Station Norfolk Aviation Survival Training Center provides safety and survival courses to officers and enlisted Sailors throughout the Navy. This video was produced as a part of Naval Station Norfolk's Virtual Fleet Fest 2022. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant/ released)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 13:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833909
|VIRIN:
|211004-N-ZV473-942
|Filename:
|DOD_108848859
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviation Survival Training Center: NAVSTA Norfolk, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
