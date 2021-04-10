Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Survival Training Center: NAVSTA Norfolk

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Casavant 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    211004-N-ZV473-942 (NORFOLK, Va.) Naval Station Norfolk Aviation Survival Training Center provides safety and survival courses to officers and enlisted Sailors throughout the Navy. This video was produced as a part of Naval Station Norfolk's Virtual Fleet Fest 2022. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant/ released)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022
    Location: VA, US

    This work, Aviation Survival Training Center: NAVSTA Norfolk, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

