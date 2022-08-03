Senate Committee Holds Hearing on 2023 Defense Authorization Request, Part 2

The Senate Armed Services Committee hears testimony from the heads of the U.S. Strategic Command and the U.S. Space Command on the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2023 and the Future Years Defense Program. Witnesses are: Navy Adm. Charles Richard, commander of the U. S. Strategic Command, and Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, commander of U. S. Space Command.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 13:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|833907
|Filename:
|DOD_108848852
|Length:
|01:03:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
