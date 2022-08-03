Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senate Committee Holds Hearing on 2023 Defense Authorization Request, Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Senate Armed Services Committee hears testimony from the heads of the U.S. Strategic Command and the U.S. Space Command on the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2023 and the Future Years Defense Program. Witnesses are: Navy Adm. Charles Richard, commander of the U. S. Strategic Command, and Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, commander of U. S. Space Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 833907
    Filename: DOD_108848852
    Length: 01:03:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senate Committee Holds Hearing on 2023 Defense Authorization Request, Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT