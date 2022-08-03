Senate Committee Holds Hearing on 2023 Defense Authorization Request, Part 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Senate Armed Services Committee hears testimony from the heads of the U.S. Strategic Command and the U.S. Space Command on the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2023 and the Future Years Defense Program. Witnesses are: Navy Adm. Charles Richard, commander of the U. S. Strategic Command, and Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, commander of U. S. Space Command.