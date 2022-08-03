USAAAD Night Hoist Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment "Yakima Dustoff" conducted night hoist training using a SKEDCO litter at Yakima Training Center, Wash. on Feb. 15, 2022. Training in low light situations ensures the unit is ready to perform its mission around the clock, whether in a combat situation or performing defense support to the civil authorities. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)