Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAAAD Night Hoist Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by Capt. Kyle Abraham 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment "Yakima Dustoff" conducted night hoist training using a SKEDCO litter at Yakima Training Center, Wash. on Feb. 15, 2022. Training in low light situations ensures the unit is ready to perform its mission around the clock, whether in a combat situation or performing defense support to the civil authorities. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833881
    VIRIN: 220308-A-OE827-766
    Filename: DOD_108848433
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAAAD Night Hoist Training, by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    night
    medevac
    hoist
    nvg
    air ambulance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT