U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment "Yakima Dustoff" conducted night hoist training using a SKEDCO litter at Yakima Training Center, Wash. on Feb. 15, 2022. Training in low light situations ensures the unit is ready to perform its mission around the clock, whether in a combat situation or performing defense support to the civil authorities. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833881
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-OE827-766
|Filename:
|DOD_108848433
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAAAD Night Hoist Training, by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
