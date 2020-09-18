SMA Talks - NCO Authority

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SMA Talks is a monthly series where Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston discusses important topics that directly impact the day-to-day business of the U.S. Army. This month, our topic is NCO authority. Throughout the US Army's history, officers have empowered NCOs to take action and enforce standards.