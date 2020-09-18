Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA Talks - NCO Authority

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    SMA Talks is a monthly series where Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston discusses important topics that directly impact the day-to-day business of the U.S. Army. This month, our topic is NCO authority. Throughout the US Army's history, officers have empowered NCOs to take action and enforce standards.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 833879
    VIRIN: 200918-A-KQ181-208
    Filename: DOD_108848388
    Length: 00:11:13
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA Talks - NCO Authority, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    respect
    trust
    dignity
    AR 600-20
    corrective training

