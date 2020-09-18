SMA Talks - Leader Development

SMA Talks is a monthly series where Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston, discusses important topics that directly impact the day-to-day business of the U.S. Army. This month, our topic is leader development. In FM 6-22 the Army defines leader development as the deliberate, continuous, sequential, and progressive process—founded in Army values—that grows Soldiers and Army Civilians into competent and confident leaders capable of decisive action.
