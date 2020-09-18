Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA Talks - Leader Development

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    SMA Talks is a monthly series where Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston, discusses important topics that directly impact the day-to-day business of the U.S. Army. This month, our topic is leader development. In FM 6-22 the Army defines leader development as the deliberate, continuous, sequential, and progressive process—founded in Army values—that grows Soldiers and Army Civilians into competent and confident leaders capable of decisive action.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:21
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:14:15
    mentor
    responsibility
    influence
    ownership
    counsel

