Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Airborne UH-60 Blackhawk Jump

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division were given the opportunity to do a rotary-wing airborne assault at St. Mere Eglise Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, NC on March 4, 2022. Single soldiers and soldiers that recently reenlisted were given priority to be chosen to do this particular "fun Jump".

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833870
    VIRIN: 220304-A-HL439-360
    Filename: DOD_108848296
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne UH-60 Blackhawk Jump, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Blackhawk
    us army
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT