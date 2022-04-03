82nd Airborne UH-60 Blackhawk Jump

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division were given the opportunity to do a rotary-wing airborne assault at St. Mere Eglise Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, NC on March 4, 2022. Single soldiers and soldiers that recently reenlisted were given priority to be chosen to do this particular "fun Jump".