Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division were given the opportunity to do a rotary-wing airborne assault at St. Mere Eglise Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, NC on March 4, 2022. Single soldiers and soldiers that recently reenlisted were given priority to be chosen to do this particular "fun Jump".
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833870
|VIRIN:
|220304-A-HL439-360
|Filename:
|DOD_108848296
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne UH-60 Blackhawk Jump, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
