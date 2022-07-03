Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade welcome/transfer of authority

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Laurissa Hodges 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers conduct a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait and arrive to Fort Stewart, Georgia. Soldiers from the 414th Signal Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 90th Human Resources Company, DSTB and Headquarters and Headquarters Company, DSTB advanced elements return from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.

    Transfer authority ceremony 4 March
    Welcome home flights 4 March and 7 March

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833869
    VIRIN: 220307-A-NX556-417
    Filename: DOD_108848292
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
    Fort Stewart - Hunter Army Airfield

