3rd Division Sustainment Brigade welcome/transfer of authority

The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers conduct a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait and arrive to Fort Stewart, Georgia. Soldiers from the 414th Signal Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 90th Human Resources Company, DSTB and Headquarters and Headquarters Company, DSTB advanced elements return from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.
Transfer authority ceremony 4 March
Welcome home flights 4 March and 7 March
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 09:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833869
|VIRIN:
|220307-A-NX556-417
|Filename:
|DOD_108848292
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
