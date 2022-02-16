Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct an air assault training exercise on Feb. 16, 2022 at Fort Bragg, NC. The air assault was a part of Falcon Strike 2022, a brigade level exercise designed to train soldiers at every echelon to simulate combat.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 09:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833868
|VIRIN:
|220216-A-HL439-889
|Filename:
|DOD_108848273
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Falcon Strike 2022 ep. 2, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
