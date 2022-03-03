Guiding the Next Generation of Enlisted Aviation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Mark Hunt, a senior drill sergeant, and Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Hogge, an AIT Instructor, explain their separate roles on how they prepare and guide the next generation of Aviation Operation Specialists and Air Traffic Controllers, March 3, 2022. Both are assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, which provides the Army with professional, disciplined, and fit Soldiers ready to perform in any operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)