Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guiding the Next Generation of Enlisted Aviation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Jordan Arnold 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Sgt. 1st Class Mark Hunt, a senior drill sergeant, and Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Hogge, an AIT Instructor, explain their separate roles on how they prepare and guide the next generation of Aviation Operation Specialists and Air Traffic Controllers, March 3, 2022. Both are assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, which provides the Army with professional, disciplined, and fit Soldiers ready to perform in any operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833867
    VIRIN: 220303-A-TT120-931
    Filename: DOD_108848264
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guiding the Next Generation of Enlisted Aviation, by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    helicopters
    Service
    Army Aviation
    Fort Rucker
    training tuesday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT