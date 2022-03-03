Sgt. 1st Class Mark Hunt, a senior drill sergeant, and Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Hogge, an AIT Instructor, explain their separate roles on how they prepare and guide the next generation of Aviation Operation Specialists and Air Traffic Controllers, March 3, 2022. Both are assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, which provides the Army with professional, disciplined, and fit Soldiers ready to perform in any operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 11:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833867
|VIRIN:
|220303-A-TT120-931
|Filename:
|DOD_108848264
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Guiding the Next Generation of Enlisted Aviation, by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT