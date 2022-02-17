Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct an air assault training exercise during Falcon Strike 2022 on Feb. 17, 2022 at Fort Bragg, NC.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833865
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-HL439-939
|Filename:
|DOD_108848254
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2BCT Paratroopers Conduct Air Assault, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
