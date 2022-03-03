Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4319 AFAR Table XII exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    03.03.2022

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. paratroopers with 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct Table XII M777 howitzer exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 3, 2022.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands’ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 04:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833850
    VIRIN: 220303-A-EX530-1001
    Filename: DOD_108847975
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Hometown: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4319 AFAR Table XII exercise, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    strongertogether
    7 Army Training Command
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT