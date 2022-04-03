On March 11th, 2011 the largest earthquake to ever hit Japan rocked the Tohoku region, setting off a large Tsunami that would cause a chain of cataclysmic events.
Within hours the United States Army Japan/I Corps (FWD) along with our Japan Self-Defense Force counterparts began to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the hundreds of thousands of people who were tragically affected by this terrifying event.
These relief efforts would later be called Operation Tomodachi “Friendship” and were an amazing display of strength and trust between two great nations who came together in the spirit of shared risk, respect, and cooperation to serve the needs of the people who had experienced such tremendous loss.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 01:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|833842
|VIRIN:
|220304-O-NR814-511
|PIN:
|5
|Filename:
|DOD_108847874
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 U.S. Army Japan 3-11, by Manuel Torres-cortes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT