2022 U.S. Army Japan 3-11

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833842" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On March 11th, 2011 the largest earthquake to ever hit Japan rocked the Tohoku region, setting off a large Tsunami that would cause a chain of cataclysmic events.



Within hours the United States Army Japan/I Corps (FWD) along with our Japan Self-Defense Force counterparts began to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the hundreds of thousands of people who were tragically affected by this terrifying event.



These relief efforts would later be called Operation Tomodachi “Friendship” and were an amazing display of strength and trust between two great nations who came together in the spirit of shared risk, respect, and cooperation to serve the needs of the people who had experienced such tremendous loss.