    Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Guadalupe (T-AO-200)

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO-200). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 02:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833840
    VIRIN: 220210-N-CD453-1001
    Filename: DOD_108847831
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Guadalupe (T-AO-200), by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CTF 70
    USS Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

