YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 22, 2022) Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and tenant commands participated in a live-fire exercise to earn their qualifications with the new Sig Sauer M18 pistol. The M18 is replacing the Beretta M9 pistol across the Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 22:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833833
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-WH681-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108847743
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, M18 Pistol Feature, by PO2 Kaitlyn E Eads, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
