Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M18 Pistol Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlyn E Eads 

    AFN Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 22, 2022) Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and tenant commands participated in a live-fire exercise to earn their qualifications with the new Sig Sauer M18 pistol. The M18 is replacing the Beretta M9 pistol across the Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 22:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833833
    VIRIN: 220225-N-WH681-0001
    Filename: DOD_108847743
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M18 Pistol Feature, by PO2 Kaitlyn E Eads, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    activities
    japan
    U.S.
    fleet
    navy
    cfay
    pistol
    commander
    Yokosuka
    M18
    sig Sauer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT