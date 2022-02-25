M18 Pistol Feature

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 22, 2022) Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and tenant commands participated in a live-fire exercise to earn their qualifications with the new Sig Sauer M18 pistol. The M18 is replacing the Beretta M9 pistol across the Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)