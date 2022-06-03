U.S. Army Soldiers from Bravo Company, 3rd Brigade, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division perform live fire exercise training in support of Salaknib at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines on March 6, 2022. Salaknib is annual Philippine Army‐led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photograph by SPC Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 03:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833827
|VIRIN:
|220306-A-AY372-403
|Filename:
|DOD_108847733
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Salaknib 2/27 B Company Live Fire Exercise, by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
