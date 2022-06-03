Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salaknib 2/27 B Company Live Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINES

    03.06.2022

    Video by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Bravo Company, 3rd Brigade, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division perform live fire exercise training in support of Salaknib at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines on March 6, 2022. Salaknib is annual Philippine Army‐led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photograph by SPC Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 03:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833827
    VIRIN: 220306-A-AY372-403
    Filename: DOD_108847733
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PH

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    US Army Pacific
    Philippines
    ExerciseSK
    Salaknib
    Salaknib 2022

