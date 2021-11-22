SUITLAND, Md. -- U.S. Space Force Capt. Jonathon Patterson, Space Delta 2 - Space Domain Awareness DET 1 commander, speaks on what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and DET 1 carry out with their satellites. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 17:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|833803
|VIRIN:
|211122-F-KF582-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108847457
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|SUITLAND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tracking Weather from and in Space, by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
