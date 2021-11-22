Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tracking Weather from and in Space

    SUITLAND, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2021

    Video by Airman Ryan Prince 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    SUITLAND, Md. -- U.S. Space Force Capt. Jonathon Patterson, Space Delta 2 - Space Domain Awareness DET 1 commander, speaks on what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and DET 1 carry out with their satellites. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 17:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 833803
    VIRIN: 211122-F-KF582-1001
    Filename: DOD_108847457
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: SUITLAND, MD, US 

    This work, Tracking Weather from and in Space, by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

    NOAA
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Delta 2

