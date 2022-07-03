Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partners continue search for missing swimmer off Kauai

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and Kauai County first responders continue to search for a 26-year-old missing swimmer off Lumaha’i Beach, Monday.

    The male swimmer is described as wearing dark-blue shorts, no shirt, and 3 gold chains. Waterway users are requested to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and anyone with information is requested to contact the Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.

    At 1:07 p.m., Saturday, Kauai County Dispatch received a report from a good Samaritan at Lumaha’i beach who witnessed two swimmers in distress 200-yards off shore. One of the swimmers was able to make it back to the beach while the other remained missing.

    Coast Guard Station Kauai launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew in response and notified Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders who issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and deployed an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry.

    First responders from the Kauai Fire Department, Kauai Ocean Safety, Kauai Police Department, and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources were also deployed to search and an incident command post was established.

    Involved in the search so far:

     Crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry
    Station Kauai 45-foot response boat medium crews
    Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews
    Kauai Fire Department Air 1 Helicopter crew
    Ocean Safety Jet Ski operators
    Kauai Fire Department ground crews
    Kauai Police Department officers
    Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources responders

    The weather on scene is winds of 7 mph and seas up to 4 feet.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833801
    VIRIN: 220307-G-BL652-284
    Filename: DOD_108847453
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: HI, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    Kauai
    Search
    BROLL

