Rapid Response Team On-Island Testing

The Rapid Response Team has an on-island capability to test Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH) - Diesel and Gasoline contamination in water samples collected from Joint base Pearl Harbor-Hickam residents’ homes. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)