    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Rapid Response Team On-Island Testing

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The Rapid Response Team has an on-island capability to test Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH) - Diesel and Gasoline contamination in water samples collected from Joint base Pearl Harbor-Hickam residents’ homes. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 17:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833800
    VIRIN: 220207-N-LP387-1001
    Filename: DOD_108847452
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rapid Response Team On-Island Testing, by PO3 Jeremy Lemmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    redhill
    safewaters

