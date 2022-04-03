CBP AMO TAB Rescue 3.4.22

On March 4, 2022, Pima County Search and Rescue (SAR) contacted the U.S. Border Patrol’s Arizona Air Coordination Center (A2C2) requesting a hoist capable UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for a heat stroke victim in Sabino Canyon, northeast of Tucson, Arizona.
An Air and Marine Operations UH-60 crew launched from the Tucson Air Branch and was on scene within 7 minutes. Upon arrival, the AMO aircrew located the SAR team and the patient, but could not find a suitable landing area due to the steep, rugged terrain.
The aircrew inserted a Rescue Specialist via hoist for the extraction. An AMO Emergency Medical Technician on board assessed the 25-year-old male U.S. citizen patient who was suffering from heat-related injuries.
The patient was transported to a Pima County Sheriff’s Office rescue team nearby.
Courtesy of Air and Marine Operations
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833784
|VIRIN:
|220304-H-D0456-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108847339
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
