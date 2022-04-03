CBP AMO TAB Rescue 3.4.22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833784" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On March 4, 2022, Pima County Search and Rescue (SAR) contacted the U.S. Border Patrol’s Arizona Air Coordination Center (A2C2) requesting a hoist capable UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for a heat stroke victim in Sabino Canyon, northeast of Tucson, Arizona.



An Air and Marine Operations UH-60 crew launched from the Tucson Air Branch and was on scene within 7 minutes. Upon arrival, the AMO aircrew located the SAR team and the patient, but could not find a suitable landing area due to the steep, rugged terrain.



The aircrew inserted a Rescue Specialist via hoist for the extraction. An AMO Emergency Medical Technician on board assessed the 25-year-old male U.S. citizen patient who was suffering from heat-related injuries.



The patient was transported to a Pima County Sheriff’s Office rescue team nearby.



Courtesy of Air and Marine Operations