    CBP AMO TAB Rescue 3.4.22

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    On March 4, 2022, Pima County Search and Rescue (SAR) contacted the U.S. Border Patrol’s Arizona Air Coordination Center (A2C2) requesting a hoist capable UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for a heat stroke victim in Sabino Canyon, northeast of Tucson, Arizona.

    An Air and Marine Operations UH-60 crew launched from the Tucson Air Branch and was on scene within 7 minutes. Upon arrival, the AMO aircrew located the SAR team and the patient, but could not find a suitable landing area due to the steep, rugged terrain.

    The aircrew inserted a Rescue Specialist via hoist for the extraction. An AMO Emergency Medical Technician on board assessed the 25-year-old male U.S. citizen patient who was suffering from heat-related injuries.

    The patient was transported to a Pima County Sheriff’s Office rescue team nearby.

    Courtesy of Air and Marine Operations

    TAGS

    SAR
    search and rescue
    rescue
    CBP
    Air and Marine
    AMO

