Serving in the military took on a whole new meaning for some 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Soldiers here Feb. 23.
With support from the Bliss Garrison command, the BOSS program, and the Association of the U.S. Army. Renown El Paso-area chef Raoul Gonzalez, known in culinary circles as Chef Rulis, put on a cooking demonstration for troops at the Imperial Brigade barracks on West Bliss.
BOSS stands for Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, an FMWR managed, Army-wide program for single or geographically-separated Soldiers that offers them off-duty opportunities to help them connect to the communities in which they serve, as well as having some fun along the way.
To catch up with BOSS and get a taste of the Borderland, find them on Facebook at @TeamBlissBoss
(U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
Interview 1:
Command Sgt. Maj. Gerardo Gonzalez, Fort Bliss Garrison command sergeant major
Interview 2:
Spc. Roger Hernandez, Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment
Chef Rulis' YouTube channel can be found at https://www.youtube.com/c/chefrulis
This work, Renown El Paso chef brings simple cooking to Bliss barracks, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS
