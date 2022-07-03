John Ingle from the 82nd TRW Public Affairs office hosts the first episode of John on the Job at the 366th TRS where many of the Air Force's Civil Engineers are trained. This episode will focus specifically on the plumbing Apprentice Course.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 14:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|833772
|VIRIN:
|220307-F-RR907-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108847172
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, John on the Job Ep. 1: Plumbing Apprentice Course, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT