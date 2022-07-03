Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John on the Job Ep. 1: Plumbing Apprentice Course

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    John Ingle from the 82nd TRW Public Affairs office hosts the first episode of John on the Job at the 366th TRS where many of the Air Force's Civil Engineers are trained. This episode will focus specifically on the plumbing Apprentice Course.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 14:26
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, John on the Job Ep. 1: Plumbing Apprentice Course, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineering

    TAGS

    Civil Engineering
    Plumbing
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Training
    366th Training Squadron

