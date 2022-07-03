John on the Job Ep. 1: Plumbing Apprentice Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



John Ingle from the 82nd TRW Public Affairs office hosts the first episode of John on the Job at the 366th TRS where many of the Air Force's Civil Engineers are trained. This episode will focus specifically on the plumbing Apprentice Course.