Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Sheppard Show Ep. 3: Gamification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In episode 3 we discuss the popularity of eSports and how videogames and being leveraged by the Air Force specifically in the pilot training environment with special guests Lt Col Gary Moore and Bo Starkey from the 80th Operations Group.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 14:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 833770
    VIRIN: 220307-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108847122
    Length: 00:24:57
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Sheppard Show Ep. 3: Gamification, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pilot Training

    Gaming

    TAGS

    Virtual Reality
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Pilot Training
    Games
    Gaming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT