In episode 3 we discuss the popularity of eSports and how videogames and being leveraged by the Air Force specifically in the pilot training environment with special guests Lt Col Gary Moore and Bo Starkey from the 80th Operations Group.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 14:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|833770
|VIRIN:
|220307-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108847122
|Length:
|00:24:57
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Sheppard Show Ep. 3: Gamification, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT