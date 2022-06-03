Coast Guard rescues three overdue boaters near Turks and Caicos Islands

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833761" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew lowers a rescue swimmer into the water to assist three people aboard a 20-foot fishing boat that had been reported overdue and were located by the aircrew near Great Inagua, Bahamas, Mar. 04, 2022. The three fishermen were safely transferred to Provo, Turks and Caicos Islands with no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. George Menze)