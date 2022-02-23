Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interviews with 2nd SFAB team in Senegal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    02.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Interviews with Major Chuck Cornell, Staff Sergeant Jonathan Dumlao and Sergeant First Class Joshua Brown From 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833739
    VIRIN: 220223-A-IP596-1001
    Filename: DOD_108846973
    Length: 00:07:37
    Location: DAKAR, SN 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interviews with 2nd SFAB team in Senegal, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Senegal
    Partnership
    AFN Vicenza
    2nd SFAB
    SFAB Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT