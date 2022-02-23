Interviews with Major Chuck Cornell, Staff Sergeant Jonathan Dumlao and Sergeant First Class Joshua Brown From 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 12:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833739
|VIRIN:
|220223-A-IP596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108846973
|Length:
|00:07:37
|Location:
|DAKAR, SN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interviews with 2nd SFAB team in Senegal, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT