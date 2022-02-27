Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, speaks on the ship's upcoming training phase and introduces the theme of ownership for the month of March. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 12:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833738
|VIRIN:
|220227-N-TL968-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108846972
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Lanzilotta PSA on Ownership, by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
