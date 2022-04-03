DEA Episode 66 - Refill Season

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every time we talk about our water regulators, we start singing “Regulate” by Warren G and wonder what happened to Emilio Estevez.



Can we talk about the cast of Young Guns for a second? Emilio, Lou Diamond Phillips, Kiefer Sutherland AND Charlie Sheen (before he was … crazy)



Wow, we’re really getting carried away. Anyways, every time we talk about our water regulators, we hear the same thing…our reservoirs in the Willamette and Rogue river basins rely on spring and early summer rain to refill.



This latest Atmospheric river helped but we need more…learn more on this week's Dams Et Al