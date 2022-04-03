Every time we talk about our water regulators, we start singing “Regulate” by Warren G and wonder what happened to Emilio Estevez.
Can we talk about the cast of Young Guns for a second? Emilio, Lou Diamond Phillips, Kiefer Sutherland AND Charlie Sheen (before he was … crazy)
Wow, we’re really getting carried away. Anyways, every time we talk about our water regulators, we hear the same thing…our reservoirs in the Willamette and Rogue river basins rely on spring and early summer rain to refill.
This latest Atmospheric river helped but we need more…learn more on this week's Dams Et Al
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 11:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833735
|VIRIN:
|220304-A-EZ675-551
|Filename:
|DOD_108846882
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEA Episode 66 - Refill Season, by Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT