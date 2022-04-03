Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEA Episode 66 - Refill Season

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Every time we talk about our water regulators, we start singing “Regulate” by Warren G and wonder what happened to Emilio Estevez.

    Can we talk about the cast of Young Guns for a second? Emilio, Lou Diamond Phillips, Kiefer Sutherland AND Charlie Sheen (before he was … crazy)

    Wow, we’re really getting carried away. Anyways, every time we talk about our water regulators, we hear the same thing…our reservoirs in the Willamette and Rogue river basins rely on spring and early summer rain to refill.

    This latest Atmospheric river helped but we need more…learn more on this week's Dams Et Al

