People of the 8th District

Members of the Coast Guard 8th District cover a vast amount of Coast Guard missions in an area that includes all or part of 26 states east from the Appalachian Mountains, west to the Rocky Mountains, north to south at the Canadian and Mexican borders, as well as a majority of the Gulf Coast Region. The Coast Guard Heartland Region is responsible for more than $4.6 trillion in economic impact for the United States due to the major river systems and their tributaries. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 11:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833731
|VIRIN:
|220307-G-TM873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108846872
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
