    Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, partner agencies respond to Haitian migration venture of Florida's coast

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, partner agencies crews respond to a suspected Haitian migrant venture, March 6, 2022, approximately 200 yards off Ocean Reef, Florida. The vessel grounded Sunday, no injuries reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 10:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833726
    VIRIN: 220306-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108846800
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, partner agencies respond to Haitian migration venture of Florida's coast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard
    Repat
    Safety of life at sea concerns

