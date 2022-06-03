Coast Guard medevacs woman near Cumberland Island

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter aircrew hoists an 89-year-old woman from a 23-foot aground boat in Cumberland Island, Georgia, Mar. 7, 2022. The woman was taken to the University of Florida Health Hospital for a leg injury and experiencing stoke-like symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Savannah)
|03.06.2022
|03.07.2022 10:13
|B-Roll
|833724
|220307-G-G0107-1382
|DOD_108846697
|00:00:13
|GA, US
