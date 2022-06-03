Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs woman near Cumberland Island

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter aircrew hoists an 89-year-old woman from a 23-foot aground boat in Cumberland Island, Georgia, Mar. 7, 2022. The woman was taken to the University of Florida Health Hospital for a leg injury and experiencing stoke-like symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Savannah)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833724
    VIRIN: 220307-G-G0107-1382
    Filename: DOD_108846697
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs woman near Cumberland Island, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    USCG
    D7
    Air Station Savannah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT