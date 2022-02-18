Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spanish troops practise gunnery at eFP Battlegroup Latvia

    LATVIA

    02.18.2022

    Synopsis
    Spanish soldiers assigned to enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup Latvia honed their gunnery skills recently, taking to the rifle range for some practice with various light machine guns.

    Spain has sent troops to the Canadian-led battlegroup since its inception five years ago. Weapons training is essential to maintaining readiness and is a regular part of the exercise calendar at Camp Ādaži, the battlegroup’s home in Latvia.

    Footage includes shots of Spanish soldiers preparing for and conducting gunnery training.

    ---SHOTLIST—
    (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH SOLDIERS RECEIVING PRE-TRAINING BRIEFING
    (00:42) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH SOLDIERS KITTING UP
    (01:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH SOLDIERS CONDUCTING LIVE-FIRE RANGE WITH LIGHT MACHINE GUNS
    (01:59) WIDE SHOT – SPANISH SOLDIER FIRING TRAINING ROUND FROM ANTI-TANK ROCKET LAUNCHER
    (02:01) WIDE SHOT – SPANISH TROOPS PRACTICING SQUAD DRILLS
    (02:08) CLOSE-UP – MACHINE GUN FIRING
    (02:14) WIDE SHOT – SPANISH SOLDIERS FIRING IN A LINE

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833721
    VIRIN: 220218-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108846544
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: LV

    exercise
    NATO reinforcements

