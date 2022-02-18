Spanish troops practise gunnery at eFP Battlegroup Latvia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

Spanish soldiers assigned to enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup Latvia honed their gunnery skills recently, taking to the rifle range for some practice with various light machine guns.



Spain has sent troops to the Canadian-led battlegroup since its inception five years ago. Weapons training is essential to maintaining readiness and is a regular part of the exercise calendar at Camp Ādaži, the battlegroup’s home in Latvia.



Footage includes shots of Spanish soldiers preparing for and conducting gunnery training.



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH SOLDIERS RECEIVING PRE-TRAINING BRIEFING

(00:42) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH SOLDIERS KITTING UP

(01:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH SOLDIERS CONDUCTING LIVE-FIRE RANGE WITH LIGHT MACHINE GUNS

(01:59) WIDE SHOT – SPANISH SOLDIER FIRING TRAINING ROUND FROM ANTI-TANK ROCKET LAUNCHER

(02:01) WIDE SHOT – SPANISH TROOPS PRACTICING SQUAD DRILLS

(02:08) CLOSE-UP – MACHINE GUN FIRING

(02:14) WIDE SHOT – SPANISH SOLDIERS FIRING IN A LINE