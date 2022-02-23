Homecoming: A Service Member's Experience with FEML

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kaley Gee shares her experience utilizing funded environmental and morale leave (FEML), February 23, 2022, Okinawa, Japan. FEML is a Department of Defense program that allows eligible service members and their dependents stationed overseas to fly back to the United States for free on a military aircraft. Gee is a native of Sarasota, FL. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Carla O).



Sgt. Kaley Gee, U.S. Marine (00;00;16)